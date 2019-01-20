Allegri: Khedira will be like a new signing for Juventus

Massimiliano Allegri feels Sami Khedira will be like a new signing for Juventus due to his return from injury.

Khedira has been restricted to six Serie A appearances this term but he came off the bench late as Juve beat AC Milan in Wednesday's Supercoppa Italiana in Jeddah.

Juve have been linked with a move for Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, but the Gunners are aiming to keep the Wales international until his contract expires at the end of the season.

And even though Juve face a busy schedule as they compete for honours both domestically and in Europe, Allegri does not expect to make significant additions to his squad this month.

"Our January purchase will be Khedira. As far as the others are concerned, at this time of the season, the biggest risk is to settle down," Allegri told reporters ahead of Monday's home game against Chievo.

"This does not have to happen, otherwise we risk compromising everything. We need to achieve the goals we work for. We have to do an aggressive race tomorrow, right away."

Bologna are reportedly interested in signing Leonardo Spinazzola, but Allegri confirmed the full-back will only be allowed to leave if a replacement is signed.

"I do not speak about the market," the Juve coach added. "I talk about Spinazzola because it's simple. He only goes away if a substitute arrives. He needs to play but without a substitute he does not go away."

Allegri also confirmed Mattia Perin will make his fifth Serie A appearance of the season in goal as he gave an early squad update for the Chievo clash.

"Alex Sandro will start tomorrow," Allegri continued. "[Andrea] Barzagli is still working, [Mehdi] Benatia out.

"[Miralem] Pjanic's condition will be evaluated during the week. Perin will play tomorrow."