AC Milan agree Rebic-Silva exchange with Eintracht Frankfurt

Eintracht Frankfurt and AC Milan have agreed a swap deal involving Ante Rebic and Andre Silva, according to the Bundesliga club's sporting director Fredi Bobic.

Croatia international Rebic was left out of Sunday's 2-1 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf amid speculation he was close to moving from Frankfurt to San Siro.

Bobic expects the forward to complete a switch to Milan on Monday before the transfer deadline, while Portugal striker Silva is due to sign for Eintracht. It is believed both players will move on loan.

"The clubs have an agreement," Bobic told Sky in Germany. "If everything goes OK, Silva will be a Frankfurt player tomorrow and Rebic will be in Milan."

Rebic had also been linked with Inter following a fine 2018-19 season, in which he scored 10 goals in all competitions.

The 25-year-old scored a hat-trick in the recent 5-3 DFB-Pokal defeat of Waldhof Mannheim.

Eintracht, Europa League semi-finalists last season, have already lost two key forwards during the transfer window, with Luka Jovic joining Real Madrid and Sebastien Haller moving to West Ham.