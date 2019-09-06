Toolis injury scare as Scotland eventually outclass Georgia

Scotland face a nervy wait to learn the extent of a head injury to Ben Toolis sustained in an ultimately comfortable 36-9 win over Georgia in their final Rugby World Cup warm-up.

Toolis was brought on as a second-half replacement for Jonny Gray, who played just 40 minutes on his return from a hamstring injury.

Head coach Gregor Townsend also finished Friday evening with fitness concerns over Blair Kinghorn and Jamie Ritchie, but it was the sight of Toolis' injury halting play for 15 minutes at Murrayfield that will perhaps be of greatest concern.

"We had two players with head injuries and they didn't come back on, they'll go through the normal concussion protocols," Townsend said in quotes reported by BBC Sport.

"A couple of guys had tight hamstrings. Jamie Ritchie's going to the hospital for a scan later tonight, so that's five players in a match so there will be quite a lot to look at over the next few days."

Aside from the injury concerns, Townsend will know his side must sharpen up their act for their World Cup opener against Ireland in Yokohama on September 22.

Scotland were stuttery in a first half in which they led 10-9 at the break thanks to Ali Price and Blair Kinghorn tries, with both teams finishing the opening period with 14 men after Zander Fagerson and Mikheil Nariashvili were pinged.

It was a much-improved showing after the break, Sam Johnson touching down before the impressive Darcy Graham went over to precede late scores from the Horne brothers, George and Peter.