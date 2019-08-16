I can't be disappointed - Cipriani talks about missing out on 'seven-year' World Cup goal

Danny Cipriani insists he "can't be disappointed" at being omitted from England's Rugby World Cup squad, despite missing out on a "seven-year" goal.

The Gloucester fly-half was not included in a warm-weather trip to Treviso last month even though he was included in the prior two training camps.

Cipriani has flitted in and out of contention under head coach Eddie Jones in a heated battle for the 10 jersey with Owen Farrell and George Ford.

The 31-year-old's dream of playing at a World Cup is now certainly over having also missed out in 2011 and 2015, but Cipriani is harbouring no ill will.

"I would have loved to be involved in England's Rugby World Cup squad. It has been a seven-year goal with different challenges along the way," Cipriani wrote in his column for The Telegraph.

"But I can't be disappointed because there was honestly no expectation from my side. It was never my right. I never thought: 'Last season went pretty well, I should be picked.'

"All in all, I had two weeks in camp, then a week on my own with my sprint coach Margot Wells after being told I needed the extra conditioning. Then there was one final training session with game-based drills on the Friday, led by Eddie Jones.

"Afterwards, later that afternoon on my way back down to Cheltenham, he rang to say I would not be going out to Italy. Three days later, on the following Monday, I flew to Los Angeles and I have been here since."

It is not known whether Cipriani will make England's injury reserve list, but the Premiership player of the year plans on getting himself in prime condition should an emergency call come his way.

"Eddie has said that everyone needs to be ready and the best way to do that is for me to be the best version of myself at Gloucester," Cipriani said. "I have not been told where I am in the England pecking order, but if the stars align and the call does come at any point, I'll be ready. I felt ready seven years ago."