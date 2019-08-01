Hull FC 14-15 Wigan Warriors: Late Hardaker drop goal clinches victory

Zak Hardaker scored a late drop goal as Wigan Warriors claimed a hard-fought 15-14 Super League victory over Hull FC.

Full-back Hardaker had only converted one previous drop goal in his career - for Leeds Rhinos against the Warriors in 2015 - but kept his nerve in the dying moments of a bruising encounter at the KCOM Stadium.

Hardaker was brilliant with the boot throughout, although it was Marc Sneyd, whose running battle with Willie Isa threatened to boil over at times, who put the hosts 4-0 up with two early penalties.

But Wigan took the lead when Liam Marshall was awarded an eight-point penalty try after he was tackled mid-air by Bureta Faraimo just as he was about to touch down in the corner.

Hardaker's boot made it 10-4, but Sneyd reduced the deficit heading into the break.

Marshall doubled his tally eight minutes into the second half, bundling over in the corner despite having two defenders to beat.

Scott Taylor crossed underneath the sticks and, after a successful conversion, Sneyd - who scored a drop goal to beat Wigan earlier in the season - restored parity with a fourth penalty,

The momentum was with Hull, but after Tony Clubb's brilliant tackle prevented Masimbaashe Matongo racing clear, Hardaker stepped up to hammer a 40-metre drop goal through the posts to earn Wigan victory, moving to within two points of their opponents.