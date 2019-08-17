Hansen dismisses fears over Mo'unga World Cup prospects after shoulder blow

New Zealand are confident an injury scare for fly-half Richie Mo'unga will prove nothing to worry about.

With the Rugby World Cup just five weeks away, it appeared concerning when Mo'unga had to be replaced midway through the second half against Australia on Saturday.

The 25-year-old, who scored New Zealand's opening try in their 36-0 Bledisloe Cup win, went off with a shoulder blow after clashing with Lukhan Salakaia-Loto.

But head coach Steve Hansen said in a post-match news conference at Eden Park he had no fears about Mo'unga facing a long lay-off.

"He's got a sore shoulder. He's not that bad, doc says he'll be fine," said Hansen.

"He got tipped up and fell on his shoulder. We'll know more in the morning, but doc's pretty comfortable with where he's at."

Hansen, after his 100th match in charge of the All Blacks, said he was pleased with New Zealand's response to their 47-26 defeat seven days prior in Perth as they retained the Bledisloe Cup.

"We had to respond to a performance last week that we would all say wasn't good enough from our point of view and an exceptional one from Australia," he said in quotes reported by the New Zealand Herald.

"It's a long time in sport, seven days, and I'm very proud of them. We got towelled up last week and I'm not sure any All Black has enjoyed that experience."