Dyantyi out of Springboks' Rugby Championship opener

Aphiwe Dyantyi will miss South Africa's Rugby Championship opener against Australia this weekend with a hamstring injury.

The Springboks begin their campaign at home to the Wallabies on Saturday but will be without World Rugby's 2018 breakthrough player of the year.

Lions wing Dyantyi has returned to his club to rehabilitate the issue which was suffered in training on Friday.

Dyantyi was set to see a specialist on Monday in the hope of working on a return date.

South Africa will not call up a replacement, with coach Rassie Erasmus set to name his XV on Wednesday.