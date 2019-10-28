Rugby World Cup: Jones ready for change in Springbok approach

Eddie Jones knows South Africa's forward power poses a considerable threat to England in Saturday's Rugby World Cup final.

Both teams reached the showpiece in contrasting fashion last weekend – England dazzling throughout a dominant performance to unseat New Zealand, sending the reigning champions home with a 19-7 triumph.

A day later, South Africa were indebted to a perfect goalkicking performance from fly-half Handre Pollard as they edged Wales 19-16 in a gruelling encounter.

Jones noted the impact of the Springbok forwards introduced from the bench during the second half in Yokohama, hinting he would not be surprised if Rassie Erasmus opted to shuffle his starting XV.

"The only thing we are really worried about is how the Springboks turn up on Saturday," he told a news conference on Monday.

"They won a tough semi-final and when you are in the final of the World Cup you have done a lot of good things right.

"They are a massively aggressive forward pack and they played their stronger team in the second half as opposed to the first half.

"They are going to be a difficult side to beat but we will enjoy the preparations.

"We know a couple of areas where we think we can expose them and will make sure we are good in those areas."

England and South Africa have shared two wins apiece over their past four meetings and Jones is an admirer of his opposite number Erasmus.

Pollard and Faf de Klerk's kicking games were dominant features of the Springbok display against Wales but the England boss knows they can vary their approach.

"Rassie is a cunning coach and has done a great job with the Springboks," Jones said

"We are prepared for the unexpected and they can play different ways. You saw Faf de Klerk doing 15-20 box kicks. Handre Pollard is an excellent kicker of the ball and he was smooth and had a nice touch on the ball.

"They can play differently but also know they can come through the front door. Not many Springbok teams you play don't come through the front door so we will be ready at the front door and have enough cover for the back door if that happens."