Rugby World Cup 2019: Scotland make 14 changes for Russia clash

Darcy Graham is the only player retained in a Scotland side that features 14 changes for their Rugby World Cup clash with Russia.

Scotland need a bonus-point victory on Wednesday to move within four points of Pool A leaders Japan, who they face in what will likely be a winner-take-all clash on Sunday as both teams look to secure a place in the last eight.

Head coach Gregor Townsend has opted to rotate heavily for a match with a Russia side few will expect to avoid a heavy defeat, with Blair Kinghorn, centre Pete Horne, lock Ben Toolis and hooker George Turner set to make their first appearances of the World Cup.

"First and foremost we've picked a team we believe is capable of defeating an increasingly impressive and combative Russia side, who are looking to finish their pool campaign on a high," Townsend said.

"Any successful World Cup campaign is built on a squad effort and those players who didn't get the opportunity to start against Samoa really helped provide that team with a quality week of preparation.

"Now it's their chance to get stuck into our next important game."

Scotland: Blair Kinghorn, Tommy Seymour, Duncan Taylor, Pete Horne, Darcy Graham, Adam Hastings, George Horne; Gordon Reid, George Turner, Zander Fagerson, Scott Cummings, Ben Toolis, John Barclay, Fraser Brown, Ryan Wilson.

Replacements: Stuart McInally, Simon Berghan, Willem Nel, Grant Gilchrist, Magnus Bradbury, Jamie Ritchie, Henry Pyrgos, Chris Harris.