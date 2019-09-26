Rugby World Cup 2019: Samoa's Lee-Lo handed three-match ban for high tackle

Samoa will be without Rey Lee-Lo for their remaining Pool A matches at the Rugby World Cup after he was handed a three-game ban by World Rugby.

Lee-Lo was sin-binned during the first half of Samoa's 34-9 win over Russia on Tuesday, having gone in high on Vasily Artemyev.

Referee Romain Poite, in conjunction with TMO, appeared to deem the centre's tackle unworthy of a dismissal because the Russia captain was ducking slightly when contact was made with his head.

However, World Rugby have retrospectively decided the challenge warranted a red card and suspended Lee-Lo, who came back from the bin to score in the second half.

A statement released by World Rugby confirmed the ban had been reduced from six matches to three due to Lee-Lo's "disciplinary record, good character and conduct at the hearing".

Lee-Lo's absence will deal a blow to Samoa, who face Scotland on Monday before taking on hosts Japan on October 5 and Ireland a week later.