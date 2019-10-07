Rugby World Cup 2019: Lavanini handed four-match ban after red card

Tomas Lavanini has been given a four-match ban after he was sent off in Argentina's Rugby World Cup defeat to England.

The lock was shown a red card in the 18th minute of Argentina's 39-10 loss on Saturday, which put paid to the Pumas' hopes of progressing to the last eight.

Lavanini, 26, led with his shoulder and caught England captain Owen Farrell at neck height.



He admitted to an act of foul play at a disciplinary hearing and will miss Argentina's final Pool C clash with the United States, as well as three games for new club Leicester Tigers, having joined the Premiership side from Jaguares.

Lavanini will be free to play from November 1 and could make his debut against Gloucester a day later.