Rugby World Cup 2019: Du Toit replaces injured Nyakane in Springboks' squad

Trevor Nyakane will miss the rest of the Rugby World Cup as South Africa called up Thomas Du Toit to their squad.

Nyakane, 30, tore his right calf during the Springboks' 23-13 loss to the All Blacks in Pool B on Saturday.

Du Toit was on standby and South Africa confirmed the prop was expected to join the squad on Tuesday.

"It's very tough on Trevor," Springboks coach and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said in a statement.

"He has had a great season and added value whenever he took the field. It's a blow to him and the team, but it's also an opportunity for Thomas and for Vincent [Koch] who now have the chance to step up."

The Springboks continue their campaign against Namibia on Saturday before matches against Italy and Canada.