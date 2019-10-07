Rugby World Cup 2019: Davies, Moriarty to start for Wales against Fiji

James Davies and Ross Moriarty will start for Wales in the only two changes to their starting side for Wednesday's Rugby World Cup clash against Fiji.

Davies and Moriarty come into the back row as Josh Navidi switches to blindside flanker.

Justin Tipuric drops out of the squad and Aaron Wainwright moves to the bench after both started the 29-25 victory over Australia on September 29.

That win put Wales on track to finish top of Pool D with two matches remaining, a clash with Uruguay coming four days after the meeting with Fiji.

"We have to play our way. We know our game plan going into this game and it is about delivering that," Wales attack coach Stephen Jones said.

"It's a mental challenge. We respect Fiji and rightly so. From a personal perspective I am fully aware of how good they are.

"We have got to make sure from an attacking element when we have the ball, we keep it."

Fiji are third in Pool D and are coming off a 45-10 victory over Georgia.

Wales: Liam Williams, George North, Jonathan Davies, Hadleigh Parkes, Josh Adams, Dan Biggar, Gareth Davies; Wyn Jones, Ken Owens, Tomas Francis, Jake Ball, Alun Wyn Jones, Josh Navidi, James Davies, Ross Moriarty.

Replacements: Elliot Dee, Rhys Carre, Dillon Lewis, Aaron Shingler, Aaron Wainwright, Tomos Williams, Rhys Patchell, Owen Watkin.