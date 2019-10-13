Rugby World Cup 2019: Canada players help with Typhoon Hagibis clean-up operation

Canada players took to the streets of Kamaishi to help with recovery efforts after Typhoon Hagibis prevented them facing Namibia in the Rugby World Cup on Sunday.

World Rugby and the Japan 2019 Organising Committee cancelled the final Pool B match on safety grounds after one of the most powerful storms for decades swept through the country.

Although Canada were unable to end the tournament with a first victory at Kamaishi Recovery Memorial Stadium, they rolled their sleeves up for physical endeavours off the field.

Players headed out to assist with the clean-up operation in a city that was battered by torrential rain and fierce winds over the weekend.

A tweet from Rugby World Cup showed a video clip of members of the squad helping locals and hailed the players for "showing the true value of the game."