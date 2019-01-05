Djokovic conqueror Bautista Agut targeting top 10

Roberto Bautista Agut has his sights set on the world's top 10 after a dream run at the Qatar Open.

The Spaniard clinched his ninth ATP Tour title on Saturday by beating Tomas Berdych 6-4 3-6 6-3.

Bautista Agut overcame three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka in the quarter-finals and then stunned world number one Novak Djokovic in the last four to reach the showpiece.

And, on the back of one of the best weeks of his career, the world number 24 sees no reason why he cannot make his way into the top 10.

"It's always a very tough draw, very tough tournament with a lot of good players in the draw. And when I started the week, I was feeling good with the ball," said Bautista Agut.

"I was enjoying practising. I was playing match by match and since the first moment of the tournament until the last point, I felt really good on the court.

"It was a great start to the season. I wish to feel good physically, mentally, like I am now, like I felt this week.

"And if this happens, I think I can get better in the rankings, and why not be closer to the Top 10?"