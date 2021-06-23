Orlando City 5-0 San Jose Earthquakes: Dike, Michel braces lead Lions in rout

Daryl Dike and Benji Michel each netted a brace for Orlando City in a 5-0 rout of San Jose Earthquakes on Tuesday.

The comfortable win moved the Lions clear of Philadelphia to sit alone in second place behind New England Revolution in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference.

Nani opened the scoring from the spot in the seventh minute and the Orlando native Michel followed with his first goal of the season after 16 minutes.

The USA international Dike put the game out of reach, netting in the 31st and 49th minutes with Nani assisting on both goals.

Dike was making his first start since returning to Orlando City from a loan to Barnsley, where the 21-year-old scored nine goals in 22 appearances in all competition for the Championship side after his move during the January transfer window.

While Dike departed after 71 minutes, Michel played the entire match for the first time this season and closed the scoring in the 90th minute.