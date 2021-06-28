MLS: Thiago's stunning solo stoppage-time winner lifts New York City, Dallas upstage Revs

Thiago Andrade produced a moment of individual brilliance to cap a comeback in stoppage time as New York City dramatically defeated DC United 2-1 in MLS.

DC United appeared on track for victory following Nigel Robertha's ninth-minute opener away to New York City on Sunday.

That was until New York City – who have never lost a home match to DC United (W5 D2) – rallied, with Keaton Parks equalising in the 84th minute after flicking home a header from Maxi Moralez's corner.

Thiago then took centre stage in the 95th minute – the Brazilian embarking on a spectacular solo run from his own half, breezing by his opponents and finishing decisively.

New York City have scored in 21 consecutive MLS games (including playoffs). It is the longest active run in the league and longest in club history.

With the win, New York City are fourth in the Eastern Conference – six points adrift of leaders New England Revolution, who lost 2-1 to Dallas.

The Revolution were unable to restore their five-point lead atop the table following Ricardo Pepi's brace for Dallas.

Homegrown star Pepi was the hero for Dallas, who snapped their six-game winless streak by topping the Eastern Conference leaders.

In other results, Atlanta United and New York Red Bulls played out a goalless draw, while Austin and reigning MLS champions Columbus Crew also drew 0-0.