MLS: Sporting KC go top as Sounders tie record after extending unbeaten streak

Sporting Kansas City moved to the top of the Western Conference after defeating LA Galaxy 2-0 in MLS on Sunday.

Sporting KC scored twice in the closing stages to see off the Galaxy in Los Angeles and leapfrog Seattle Sounders atop the west.

The Galaxy were without former Manchester United and Real Madrid star Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez after he was a late withdrawal prior to kick-off.

Chicharito scored a brace against San Jose Earthquakes last time out to take his total to 10 goals in 10 games this season – only four players have scored more through their first 10 appearances in an MLS campaign, Carlos Vela (Los Angeles FC) in 2019, Chris Wondolowski (Earthquakes) in 2012, Landon Donovan (Galaxy) in 2008 and Roy Lassiter (DC United) in 1999, all with 11 goals.

The Galaxy felt his absence as visiting Sporting KC – who have scored an MLS-high 24 goals in 2021 – won late thanks to Johnny Russell and Khiry Shelton.

Russell broke the deadlock in the 81st minute with a looping header and Shelton made sure of the points in the fifth minute of stoppage time.

Sporting KC and Seattle are level on 26 points, but the former top the Western Conference with more wins, though they have played a game extra.

The Sounders tied the MLS record with 12 unbeaten games to start the season following their 1-1 draw at Colorado Rapids.

Alex Roldan put Seattle ahead four minutes before half-time, but Colorado's Michael Barrios restored parity approaching the hour-mark.

Elsewhere, lowly Dallas and Vancouver Whitecaps played out a 2-2 draw.