MLS: Sounders remain unbeaten, Chicharito double in Galaxy victory

Jimmy Medranda scored a 71st minute equalizer to ensure Seattle Sounders remain unbeaten after claiming a 2-2 draw with battling Vancouver Whitecaps in the MLS on Saturday.

After Raul Ruidiaz's 40th minute opener, the visitors had taken the lead after goals from Cristian Dajome and Lucas Cavallini.

Medranda intervened with his 71st minute strike, coming after a corner was cleared into his path, lashing home from the edge of the box.

The result means Seattle remain top in the Western Conference, having conceded only seven goals in 11 games.

It also ends Vancouver's five-game losing streak, although they remain second last in the west.

Former Manchester United striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez scored a double to lift LA Galaxy to a 3-1 win away to San Jose Earthquakes.

The Mexico international opened the scoring in the 11th minute when he swept home Samuel Grandsir's dangerous cross from the right.

Hernandez produced a similar finish to double their advantage in the 50th minute, tapping home from Kevin Cabral's ball.

Galaxy are third in the Western Conference, four points behind Seattle with a game in hand.

Philadelphia Union extended their unbeaten run to eight games with a 3-3 draw away to Chicago Fire.

Toronto's struggles continued with a 2-0 home defeat to Cincinnati, condemning them to five consecutive defeats.

Sporting Kansas City defeated Los Angeles FC 2-1, Real Salt Lake and Houston Dynamo drew 1-1, Minnesota United won 1-0 at Portland Timbers and Abu Danladi netted a late leveller to help Nashville claim a 1-1 home draw with Montreal.