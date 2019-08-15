MLS Review: Ibrahimovic leads Galaxy with brace, Real Salt Lake win comfortably

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored a brace to help LA Galaxy end their losing run in MLS, while Real Salt Lake claimed an impressive win on Wednesday.

Ibrahimovic struck twice in the second half to see Galaxy beat Dallas 2-0 at Dignity Health Sports Park in California.

The superstar striker side-footed in a Jorgen Skjelvik cross to put the hosts ahead in the 68th minute.

Ibrahimovic sealed Galaxy's win from the penalty spot, moving onto 18 goals in 20 MLS games this season.

Galaxy surged into third in the Western Conference after ending a three-match losing streak in MLS, while Dallas are eighth.

Real Salt Lake are fourth after a 3-0 win over Seattle Sounders at Rio Tinto Stadium.

A deflected effort from Sam Johnson put RSL ahead before Albert Rusnak drilled in a second from the edge of the area with 19 minutes remaining.

Corey Baird sealed RSL's win as they extended their unbeaten league run to six games and left the Sounders in fifth in the table.

Elsewhere, Darwin Quintero's goal saw Minnesota United edge Colorado Rapids 1-0 and Orlando City overcame Sporting Kansas City 1-0.

In the day's final game, Portland Timbers recorded a 3-2 win over a 10-man Chicago Fire.