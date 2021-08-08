MLS: Nani nets as Orlando City draw, New York City blow two-goal lead

Former Manchester United winger Nani scored his ninth goal of the MLS season as Orlando City missed the chance to close the gap at the top after a 1-1 draw at Cincinnati on Saturday.

Cincinnati, who were winless in their past seven games coming in, opened the scoring in the 42nd minute from Brazilian attacker Brenner.

Nani levelled moments after being brought into the game as a 55th-minute substitute, driving forward and firing in a low left-foot pinpoint shot.

The result means back-to-back draws for Orlando who are second in the Eastern Conference, seven points behind leaders New England.

Third-placed New York City blew an early two-goal lead to draw 2-2 away to Toronto.

Santiago Rodriguez and Ismael Tajouri had put City up 2-0 inside 21 minutes but Toronto netted twice after the break.

Richie Laryea pulled one back in the 49th minute before reigning MVP Alejandro Pozuela equalised in the 55th minute with a tap in.

Portland Timbers beat Real Salt Lake 3-2 in a see-sawing contest with Felipe Mora netting the eventual winner.

Columbus Crew suffered their third straight defeat as Ezequiel Barco netted a double for Atlanta City in a 3-2 win.

Dallas continued their good run of recent form, claiming their third win in four games, with a 2-0 triumph over Austin.

Minnesota United won 2-0 over Houston Dynamo, while Colorado Rapids drew 0-0 with Western Conference leaders Sporting KC.