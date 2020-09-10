MLS: Beckham's Inter Miami beat Atlanta, Toronto win late

Inter Miami claimed just their second win of the MLS season, while Jozy Altidore lifted Toronto to a late victory over Thierry Henry's Montreal Impact.

Lewis Morgan's brace helped David Beckham's Inter defeat Eastern Conference rivals Atlanta United 2-1 in Miami on Wednesday.

In the midst of a three-game winless streak and with just five points from their nine regular-season matches, expansion franchise Inter opened the scoring through Morgan midweek.

A 28th-minute counter-attack led by Rodolfo Pizarro resulted in former Celtic winger Morgan beating Atlanta goalkeeper Brad Guzan from an acute angle.

Atlanta equalised five minutes later when Eric Remedi put the ball over the line from his position on the ground after his initial backheel was blocked by Andres Reyes.

The winning goal came seven minutes before half-time – Morgan restoring Inter's lead with a curling finish from the top of the penalty area.

But not before some wild penalty drama, starting in the 40th minute. Inter goalkeeper Luis Robles saved Ezequiel Barco's attempt but Erick Torres crashed in to convert the rebound.

It was ruled out for encroachment, however, following a video review, though Barco was given a retake after Inter were also penalised for encroachment but Robles thwarted the Atlanta attacker again.

Inter are 13th in the 14-team Eastern Conference, three points adrift of eighth-placed Atlanta and 15 behind leaders Columbus Crew.

Toronto are second and two points adrift of the Crew following their last-gasp 2-1 win at Canadian rivals the Impact.

Pablo Piatti's 32nd-minute opener had been cancelled out by Montreal's former Tottenham midfielder Victor Wanyama eight minutes into the second half.

But Altidore popped up with the winner in the 89th minute, finishing under onrushing Impact goalkeeper Clement Diop, snapping Toronto's run of back-to-back defeats.

Elsewhere, Real Salt Lake accounted for slumping Supporters' Shield holders Los Angeles FC 3-0, Minnesota United edged Dallas 3-2 and Lalas Abubakar's 96th-minute equaliser salvaged a 1-1 draw for Colorado Rapids against in-form Houston Dynamo.