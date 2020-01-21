LA Galaxy sign Javier Hernandez from Sevilla

LA Galaxy have announced the signing of striker Javier Hernandez from Sevilla.

The former Manchester United forward moves to MLS after spending just four months back in LaLiga with Julen Lopetegui's side.

Hernandez, who scored three goals in 15 appearances for Sevilla, will reportedly become the highest-paid player in the United States on a base salary of $6million over a three-year deal.

Speaking to the LA Times before the deal was announced, Hernandez said the move was "the right time, the right opportunity".

The 31-year-old, who will be tasked with filling the goalscoring void left by Zlatan Ibrahimovic, said of his decision: "People are going to say it was because I couldn't make it [in Europe], but sometimes in football there are things that are not in your hands.

"The last two years, the managers decided on giving confidence to other players rather than me. And now, LA Galaxy, the manager of the club and the league, are telling me, 'Look, Javier, we want to give you all the trust, all the confidence to help us,' and that's why I'm taking this opportunity."

Hernandez began his career with Guadalajara before joining United in 2010, where he made an immediate impact.

The Mexico international scored 20 goals in his first season in England across all competitions, helping the Red Devils to win the Premier League and reach the Champions League final.

He won a second league title in 2012-13 but struggled in David Moyes' ill-fated spell in charge, and he was loaned to Real Madrid in 2014-15 when Louis van Gaal took over.

Hernandez recaptured some of his best goalscoring form after joining Bayer Leverkusen in August 2015, hitting 28 Bundesliga goals in 54 games.

He returned to the Premier League with West Ham in 2017 and scored 27 times before moving to Sevilla.

Galaxy finished fifth in the Western Conference in 2019 before losing to city rivals Los Angeles in the playoffs.