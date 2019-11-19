LA Galaxy extend Cristian Pavon loan

Cristian Pavon's loan deal with LA Galaxy has been extended for another year, the Major League Soccer side have announced.

The 23-year-old joined Galaxy on a short-term deal from Boca Juniors in August, contributing three goals and eight assists in 11 outings during the regular season.

Pavon will return to Los Angeles for a full season in 2020, the Argentina international becoming the Designated Player for the Galaxy following the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Galaxy, who travel to Inter Miami for their first game of the new 2020 MLS season on March 14, have also been linked with Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani.