FC Dallas 0-0 Nashville: Stalemate in weather-hit MLS clash

FC Dallas and Nashville played out a goalless draw in MLS following a lengthy weather delay which saw the match finish in the early hours of Monday morning in the United States.

Dallas and Nashville were meeting for the second time in five days in their regular-season restart after the MLS is Back Tournament.

Expansion franchise Nashville – competing in their inaugural season – edged Dallas 1-0 for their first MLS victory in the previous encounter.

Renewing hostilities on Sunday, the Dallas-Nashville clash was scheduled to kick-off at 20:38 (local time), however, lightning around Toyota Stadium led to a three-and-a-half-hour delay.

The match did not get underway until 12:07 and when it did, neither side could find the breakthrough.

Dom Badji hit the post for Nashville in the 64th minute against his former side, and that was the best chance of the match for either side.

Nashville have four points from four games to sit 11th in the 14-team Eastern Conference, while Dallas are 10th in the Western with five points from their four fixtures.