Coronavirus: MLS season suspended for 30 days

Major League Soccer has announced the 2020 season will be suspended for 30 days as it continues to assess the impact of coronavirus.

MLS commissioner Don Garber confirmed all 26 clubs were "united" to halt fixtures with immediate effect due to the outbreak, which has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization.

The decision comes after taking advice and guidance from their own medical task force and also public health authorities, with an update on the resumption of the campaign to come at an "appropriate time" in the future.

"Our clubs were united today in the decision to temporarily suspend our season – based on the advice and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Public Health Agency of Canada, and other public health authorities, and in the best interest of our fans, players, officials and employees," said Garber in a statement released on Thursday.

"We'd like to thank our fans for their continued support during this challenging time."

David Beckham's Inter Miami were scheduled to have their home opener on Saturday, with LA Galaxy - the Englishman's former club – due to be the visitors.

The NBA season was halted on Wednesday after a Utah Jazz player tested positive for coronavirus, with the franchise confirming on Thursday that another player had COVID-19 following further tests.