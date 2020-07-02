Coronavirus: MLS announces six FC Dallas players test positive for COVID-19

With the MLS season set to resume next week, the league says six FC Dallas players have tested positive for COVID-19 since arriving in Orlando, Florida.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the MLS said two players tested positive immediately upon arrival at the host hotel, and the additional four tested positive within the last two days.

FC Dallas said every member of their traveling party tested negative before leaving for Florida on Saturday.

All six players were immediately moved to the isolation area of the hotel, and are in daily communication with and receive remote care from a healthcare provider.

The rest of the FC Dallas delegation is following MLS' health and safety protocols and quarantining in their hotel rooms pending the results of additional testing.

The league added that no other members of the MLS delegation have tested positive, and no other clubs have been in contact with Dallas' delegation.

On Sunday, MLS said 18 players and six club staff tested positive prior to traveling to Orlando.

The MLS, which has been suspended since March 12 due to the coronavirus pandemic, is set to resume on July 8 with the MLS is Back Tournament at the Disney World Resort.

FC Dallas open play in the group stage on July 9 against the Vancouver Whitecaps.