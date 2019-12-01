Weather warning forces Monaco-PSG postponement in Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain's Ligue 1 game away to Monaco has been postponed because of a weather warning.

The teams were due to meet at Stade Louis II on Sunday, but local authorities intervened in the wake of recent torrential rain and flooding in the region.

The Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) said on its website that the state of Monaco's interior minister made the decision because of the threat of anticipated heavy rain on Sunday.

The league's competition commission will reschedule the match for a later date in due course, the LFP said.

PSG, who will host Nantes on Wednesday, sit top of the table, with Monaco hovering just outside the relegation zone.