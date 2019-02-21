We weren't at our best – Tuchel after PSG's 5-1 rout

Thomas Tuchel said Paris Saint-Germain were not at their best, despite Wednesday's crushing Ligue 1 victory against Montpellier.

PSG ran riot in a 5-1 rout at home to Montpellier in Paris, where the French champions extended their lead atop the table to 15 points.

Angel Di Maria's stunning free-kick was the pick of the lot for PSG, with Kylian Mbappe, Layvin Kurzawa and Christopher Nkunku also on target, while Hilton turned the ball into his own net.

Despite the comprehensive win in the French capital, PSG head coach Tuchel was not completely satisfied post-game.

"We found more space in attack and made it hard for Montpellier to run with the ball," Tuchel told reporters.

"It was a question of patience and of quality. A little bit of luck too. But we pressed well, we scored two goals in the game and then we had a lot of chances.

"We were a little careless defensively. Honestly, it wasn't our best game. We weren't aggressive enough, not close enough to the ball.

"But we were dangerous in attack and the victory is well deserved."

Meanwhile, Montpellier boss Michel Der Zakarian added: "When you do not finish the actions, they punish you, they are talented players. We should have led the game.

"We do not fight in the same category as PSG but it is painful to concede five."