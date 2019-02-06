English Premier League
Tuchel confirms fresh Verratti injury blow

Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel revealed midfielder Marco Verratti had suffered another injury setback in a blow to the Ligue 1 champions.

The Italy international, 26, returned to training on Monday after being sidelined with a sprained ankle sustained last month.

That was a boost to PSG, who are set to be without Neymar until April, ahead of their Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United beginning next week.

But after Verratti missed his side's extra-time win over Villefranche in the Coupe de France on Wednesday, Tuchel revealed the midfielder had suffered a fresh injury.

"Marco Verratti could not finish training yesterday [Tuesday]. He had problems," he said.

"I have to wait until tomorrow [Thursday] to decide if he can play against Bordeaux.

"His new problem is something else, but I do not know too much."

PSG host Bordeaux on Saturday before making the trip to Old Trafford for the first leg of their tie with United three days later.

