Sylvinho sacked by Lyon after one win in nine matches

Lyon have announced the dismissal of head coach Sylvinho after a run of one win in nine matches in all competitions.

The Brazilian's first season in charge of the club started in encouraging fashion with respective 3-0 and 6-0 wins over Monaco and Angers in Ligue 1.

However, Lyon have failed to win a league match since, their only victory coming in a surprise 2-0 Champions League defeat of RB Leipzig in Germany on Wednesday.

Sylvinho has paid the price for their dip in form, despite having only taken the job in May.

Lyon confirmed assistant coach Gerald Baticle will take temporary charge of the first team, who lost 1-0 to rivals Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

Sporting director Juninho Pernambucano, whose future has also come under scrutiny in recent weeks, remains in his role.

Club president Jean-Michel Aulas was quoted by L'Equipe on Monday as saying: "We have rarely been in that situation. Juninho will have to think. We are not where we wanted to be, that's for sure."

Lyon host Dijon on October 19 after the international break.