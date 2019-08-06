Super League referee Child demoted after Catalans-Warrington controversy

James Child will referee in the Championship for the upcoming round of fixtures after he came under fire for his handling of Catalans Dragons' Super League clash with Warrington Wolves on Saturday.

Child was criticised by the two coaches following the game, which ended amid ugly scenes - with a fight between the players on the pitch and sections of both clubs' support clashing in the crowd.

The official, who will act as linesman in the Super League clash between Wigan and Hull KR on Friday, will not referee in the top flight over the weekend, and will instead take charge of Widnes Vikings' game against Toulouse in the second tier.

Rugby League's controlling body, the RFL, handed out sanctions to multiple players following the scenes at the Catalans and Warrington game, with England international Sam Tomkins receiving a three-match penalty notice.