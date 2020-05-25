Rennes star Niang interested in Marseille move

Rennes forward M'Baye Niang admitted he was interested in a move to Marseille after holding talks with the club.

Niang, 25, has been linked with a transfer after two impressive seasons with the Ligue 1 side, including scoring 15 goals in 36 games this campaign.

Marseille finished second when the Ligue 1 season was cancelled and could land the Senegal international, who talked up a potential switch.

"It is true that it is flattering. There is no smoke without fire," Niang told Canal+ on Sunday.

"Therefore, there were discussions but today, there is nothing concrete. I will not lie. I haven't signed and Marseille also have problems to solve.

"But if I have the sports project as I had in Rennes, for me lowering my salary a little doesn't bother me because I will take pleasure.

"Yes, it's a club that interests me. It's a club that has a great history, warm supporters that I like. If it has to be done, it will be with great pleasure.

"Whatever happens, Rennes will remain in my heart because it is a club that has revived me."

Niang initially joined Rennes on loan from Torino in 2018 before making the move permanently the following year.

Rennes reportedly paid €15million for Niang, who has scored 29 goals in 80 games in all competitions for the club.