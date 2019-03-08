Rabiot slammed for nightclub visit following PSG's Manchester United defeat

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Antero Henrique has criticised Adrien Rabiot for visiting a nightclub in the hours following their Champions League defeat to Manchester United.

The France international was seen in a video enjoying a night out shortly after the Ligue 1 champions had been knocked out of the last-16 on home soil.

Two goals from Romelu Lukaku and a late Marcus Rashford penalty, awarded after a VAR review, secured a 3-1 win for United that ensured their progress to the quarter-finals on away goals.

Rabiot has been frozen out of the PSG squad since early December after failing to agree a new contract with the club, but Henrique nonetheless considered his behaviour to be deeply unprofessional and inconsiderate towards his team-mates.

"I find the attitude and lack of professionalism of a player like Adrien Rabiot towards the club, his team-mates and the supporters unacceptable," he said to RMC Sport.

"I remind you that, until June 30, 2019, he is part of our playing squad."

Rabiot is set to leave PSG in June when his contract expires, with teams including Tottenham, Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Arsenal said to be interested.