PSG's Mbappe pre-selected for France's Tokyo Olympics campaign

Kylian Mbappe has been pre-selected for France ahead of the upcoming Olympic Games in Tokyo, French Football Federation (FFF) president Noel Le Graet said.

Paris Saint-Germain star and World Cup winner Mbappe, 21, is on the initial 80-man list for the tournament, with men's teams restricted to Under-23 players and a maximum of three overage players.

Football at the Tokyo Olympics will get underway on July 23 and finish on August 8 as defending champions Brazil eye another gold medal.

"Mbappe is on a pre-list of 80 players for the Olympic Games, produced by Sylvain Ripoll. That list will then become 50, before becoming 18 + four reserves," Le Graet told reporters.

"He has the age to be able to go [U23]. Like all the young players of his age who are talented, he is therefore on the list… I met with [PSG president] Nasser [Al-Khelaifi]. I asked him how Mbappe was going. He said to me: 'Very good'. That's where we are.

"In general, club presidents feel that the dates [of the Olympic Games] are not particularly good. It is like that."

Mbappe has starred for Ligue 1 champions PSG this season, scoring 18 league goals and 27 across all competitions.