PSG will be patient with Neymar recovery, insists Tuchel

Paris Saint-Germain will be patient with Neymar's recovery from injury, head coach Thomas Tuchel has insisted.

The Brazil star's availability for Wednesday's Coupe de France quarter-final tie at Dijon will be determined after he has been assessed at a training session on Tuesday.

Neymar has missed PSG's 2-1 win at Nantes and 4-2 victory over Lyon in the past week having suffered a rib injury against Montpellier on February 1.

He returned to training last Friday but Tuchel is eager not to rush his star man back onto the pitch.

"Neymar is injured, we have to be patient and careful with him," said Tuchel.

"We are going to decide [if he can play] after training."

Tuchel confirmed it was too early for Marquinhos to return from a calf problem, with Saturday's Ligue 1 match away to Amiens instead being targeted for his comeback.

Thiago Silva and Bernat will be back in the mix but Presnel Kimpembe and Marco Verratti suffered knocks against Lyon and are out.

They join Marquinhos, Colin Dagba and Abdou Diallo on the injury list, with Tuchel reluctant to take risks ahead of next week's Champions League last-16 first leg against his former team Borussia Dortmund.