PSG suspect two players have COVID-19

Paris Saint-Germain have confirmed two of their players are suspected of having contracted COVID-19.

The 2019-20 Champions League finalists are due to start their 2020-21 Ligue 1 campaign at Lens on September 10, with that fixture pushed back at PSG's request following their defeat to Bayern Munich on August 23.

A brief statement on the club's Twitter account read: "Two players of Paris Saint-Germain are suspected of having COVID-19.

"Their health condition is reassuring. They are already following the dedicated health protocol."

PSG's squad depth is likely to be tested in the early stages of their campaign, with a trip to the Stade Felix Bollaert followed by the visit of arch rivals Marseille to the Parc des Princes three days later.

Thomas Tuchel's men won Ligue 1 on a points-per-game basis after the season was abandoned in April because of the pandemic. They later made it a domestic treble with victories in the Coupe de France and Coupe de la Ligue finals but were denied an historic quadruple by Bayern in Lisbon.

.