PSG drawn at Villefranche in Coupe de France

Paris Saint-Germain's Coupe de France defence will continue with a trip to third-tier Villefranche in the last 16.

PSG knocked out Strasbourg on Wednesday, although their 2-0 win was marred by a foot injury to star forward Neymar.

It is unclear how long the Brazilian will be out of action for, with the next round set to be played on February 5, 6 and 7.

National 1 side Villefranche booked their place in the last 16 on Tuesday with a 2-0 win at home to Les Herbiers, who lost to PSG in last year's final.

Ligue 2 leaders Metz's reward for beating Thierry Henry's Monaco in the previous round was a home match against Orleans.

There are two all-Ligue 1 affairs, while Bastia - the lowest-ranked side remaining - will host Caen.

Coupe de France last-16 draw in full:

Guingamp v Amiens or Lyon

Bastia v Caen

Croix v Dijon

Metz v Orleans

Villefranche v PSG

Entente SSG or Nantes v Toulouse

Vitre v Lyon Duchere

Rennes v Lille