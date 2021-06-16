PSG and Chelsea target Hakimi more likely to leave Inter than Lautaro – agent

Inter star Achraf Hakimi is more likely to leave the Serie A champions than team-mate Lautaro Martinez, according to agent Alejandro Camano.

Hakimi has been heavily linked with a move away from Inter as Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea reportedly battle to sign the Moroccan full-back.

After arriving from Real Madrid ahead of 2020-21, Hakimi helped Inter to their first Scudetto in 10 years, but his future has been in doubt amid Inter's financial problems.

With Inter trying to cut costs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, Hakimi, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid target Martinez, Romelu Lukaku and Alessandro Bastoni could reportedly be sold following Antonio Conte's departure.

Camano represents both Hakimi and Martinez and believes the former is currently headed for the exit door.

"Balance sheets rule the world, so if Inter were to lose Lautaro, it wouldn't be for cheap," Camano told Radio Colonia's Como Te Va program.

"The only one who could leave Inter now is Hakimi, and I represent him too."

There has been talk regarding a contract extension for Martinez, but Camano added: "We have to work on the Lautaro issue, as the situation is still not clear.

"What were normal price-tags two years ago for transfers now seem to have lost their value after the pandemic. There is nothing concrete with regards to Lautaro. Inter have a very strong position with the player and they don't want to let him go.

"We also need to see what it is that Lautaro wants, as he is 23 years old and his opinion is very important here. I think he can become one of the greatest players in Europe and the world."