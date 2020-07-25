Perrin didn't intend to hurt Mbappe – Puel

Saint-Etienne coach Claude Puel insisted Loic Perrin had no intention of hurting Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.

Perrin was sent off in the first half of Saint-Etienne's 1-0 Coupe de France final loss to PSG after a sliding challenge on Mbappe, who was substituted with a suspected ankle injury.

Puel hopes Mbappe's injury is not serious as he said Perrin was simply trying to play the ball.

"It is a problem of commitment and the quality of these players [at PSG]," he said.

"You think you've got the ball and they've got such mastery that they can make the difference at any moment. That's been the case.

"I think we still have a few management problems where you have to commit yourself while remaining in control of your actions in any situation. It's also about learning – finding the right mix.

"Of course, I regret his injury and I hope it's nothing important concerning Kylian.

"There was no intention to hurt him. The intention was to play the ball."

Neymar's 14th-minute goal proved to be the winner for PSG.