Football
Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Saint-Etienne: Mbappe injury overshadows Coupe de France triumph

Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 Saint-Etienne: Mbappe injury overshadows Coupe de France triumph

Getty Images

Kylian Mbappe limped out of the Coupe de France final and was later on crutches as Paris Saint-Germain beat Saint-Etienne 1-0 thanks to Neymar's goal.

PSG, awarded the Ligue 1 title on a points-per-game basis after the season was called off in April, made it a double through Neymar's 19th-minute effort but it proved a pyrrhic victory.

Loic Perrin was sent off in the 31st minute following a cynical tackle on Mbappe, who was withdrawn with an apparent ankle injury and later returned to the bench on crutches with his leg in a brace, making him a serious doubt for PSG's return to Champions League action next month.

That challenge sparked a huge melee in the first competitive match in France since March, watched by a small crowd at the Stade de France, with PSG - who also lost Thilo Kehrer to injury - seeing out the win despite a spirited effort from 10-man Saint-Etienne.

 

 

 

Previous Neymar performances no surprise to PSG boss Tuchel
Read
Neymar performances no surprise to PSG boss Tuchel
Next Mbappe injury leaves PSG praying misfortune doesn'
Read
Mbappe injury leaves PSG praying misfortune doesn't derail latest Champions League quest

Latest Stories