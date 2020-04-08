Opta Woe: The worst discipline stats in Europe's top five leagues in 2019-20

The resumption of football in Europe's top five leagues still appears some way off due to the coronavirus pandemic, leaving players with plenty of time to analyse their performances this season.

Using Opta data, we have already examined some of the worst attacking, passing, defending and goalkeeping numbers from 2019-20, but who has been letting the side down with shoddy discipline.

We have analysed five metrics for players now operating under the increasing scrutiny of VAR across the elite divisions.

These include the worst offenders in terms of fouls conceded, penalties conceded, offsides, yellow cards and red cards.

Check out our list of shame below, which is not the who's who of hotheads you might expect, while a lack of minutes on the field does not necessarily mean a player cannot irritate the officials.

THE WORST FOUL STATS IN EUROPE'S TOP-FIVE LEAGUES 2019-20:

BUNDESLIGA:

Most fouls conceded: Robert Andrich (52)

Most penalties conceded: Dedryck Boyata (3)

Most offsides: Timo Werner (35)

Most yellow cards: Klaus Gjasula (12)

Most red cards: Leon Bailey (2)



LALIGA:

Most fouls conceded: Jaime Mata (67)

Most penalties conceded: Ruben Duarte (4)

Most offsides: Alvaro Morata (28)

Most yellow cards: Gerard Pique (12)

Most red cards: Facundo Roncaglia, Zouhair Feddal, Clement Lenglet (all 2)

LIGUE 1:

Most fouls conceded: Andy Delort (69)

Most penalties conceded: Mathieu Debuchy (3)

Most offsides: Victor Osimhen (33)

Most yellow cards: Nicolas Pallois (10)

Most red cards: Ruben Aguilar, Racine Coly, Steven Moreira, Boubakary Soumare, Marcal, Anthony Briancon, Jacques-Alaixys Romao (all 2)

PREMIER LEAGUE:

Most fouls conceded: Etienne Capoue (47)

Most penalties conceded: David Luiz (3)

Most offsides: Chris Wood (31)

Most yellow cards: Jorginho (10)

Most red cards: Christian Kabasele (2)

SERIE A:

Most fouls conceded: Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (52)

Most penalties conceded: Koray Gunter (3)

Most offsides: Cristiano Ronaldo, Rodrigo Palacio (both 21)

Most yellow cards: Ismael Bennacer (12)

Most red cards: Bremer, Federico Marchetti, Pawel Dawidowicz, Armando Izzo, Davide Calabria (all 2)

AND THE TOP FIVE:

Most fouls conceded: Andy Delort (69)

Most penalties conceded: Ruben Duarte (4)

Most offsides: Timo Werner (35)

Most yellow cards: Ismael Bennacer (12 in 1,620 minutes played)

Most red cards: Federico Marchetti (2 despite not playing a single minute of Lazio's Serie A season!)