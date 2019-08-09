Neymar has become a stronger person, says PSG star's father

Neymar's father says the Paris Saint-Germain forward has developed a stronger sense of resolve during a turbulent close season.

Problems in and away from football have affected the 27-year-old since winning a second Ligue 1 title in April.

The following month, a Brazilian woman accused Neymar of raping her in a Paris hotel room on May 15.

Neymar vehemently denied the allegation and judge Ana Paula Vieira de Moraes this week closed the case after investigators at a Sao Paulo police station and public prosecutors concluded there was insufficient evidence.

The investigation took place as rumours regarding a potential transfer for Neymar back to his former club Barcelona gathered pace.

Real Madrid have also been linked to the PSG star, who missed the Copa America due to an ankle injury that has prevented him playing a minute for over three months.

"My son has not played football for a while because of the injury that has kept him out since June, but during that time he has acquired great strength to overcome problems," Neymar Sr told AS.

"Life and football have taught him how to be a stronger person during moments of difficulty.

"He'll be back out on the field soon. As his father, it's a pleasure to see my son playing football. It makes me feel very proud.

"He'll be happy once he starts enjoying his football again."

PSG launch their Ligue 1 title defence at home to Nimes on Sunday.

Neymar missed last weekend's Trophee des Champions victory over Rennes due to suspension.