Paris Saint-Germain's Marquinhos conceded the squad have been left concerned by Kylian Mbappe's injury following their Coupe de France triumph over Saint-Etienne.

In their first competitive match since the suspension of football in France due to coronavirus in March, PSG clinched the Coupe de France crown thanks to Neymar's 14th-minute goal on Friday.

However, the victory was overshadowed by an injury to Mbappe, who was scythed down in the 31st minute by Loic Perrin – the defender subsequently seeing red for a tackle which sparked a touchline fracas.

Mbappe later returned to the bench on crutches and with his leg in a brace, casting serious doubt over his fitness for PSG's Champions League clash with Atalanta in August – while he will almost certainly miss next week's Coupe de la Ligue final against Lyon.

PSG also lost defender Thilo Kehrer to injury, and Marquinhos acknowledged the champions have been dealt a blow.

"Obviously, Mbappe's injury worries us, and that of Kehrer," he told France 2. "Hopefully this is not too serious. We will see how it goes.

"They are two important players in the squad. You just have to think about preparing and working well. There are still trophies to go for. We will see day by day."

PSG coach Thomas Tuchel, meanwhile, labelled the triumph as an "expensive victory".

"Yes, we won. In a final, that's the most important," Tuchel told Eurosport. "It was complicated for several reasons. We won, but there are many things to improve and analyse.

"That's good. But it's an expensive victory. In the last three matches against Saint-Etienne, they always have a red in the first 30 minutes. And I'm not telling you what is said in the locker room before. And in addition, we are the ones who take three yellow cards.

"I have no news from Mbappe yet."

Saint-Etienne goalkeeper Jessy Moulin, meanwhile, came to the defence of team-mate Perrin, who has played his final match for the club.

"There is no one who can blame him," Moulin said on France 2. "When you see his career, he is exemplary in all areas.

"He was a leader throughout his career, thanks to his qualities on the pitch. It's a true Saint-Etienne player who is leaving us. And it hurts a lot to know that he won't be sitting next to us in the locker room anymore. I hope he stays close to us. But he knows we all love him."