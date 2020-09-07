Mbappe tests positive for coronavirus

Paris Saint-Germain forward Kylian Mbappe has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 21-year-old has left the France squad after returning a positive test the day before their Nations League match against Croatia.

Mbappe is also expected to be unavailable for PSG's Ligue 1 matches with Lens, Marseille, Metz and Nice as he enters a period of quarantine.

The former Monaco man had been expected to play against Croatia, having shaken off an ankle injury sustained in the 1-0 win over Sweden last week.

"Kylian Mbappe will miss the game against Croatia," France confirmed in a short Twitter statement on Monday.

"His COVID-19 test - carried out by UEFA this morning - was positive, and he was isolated from the rest of the squad."

Goalkeeper Steve Mandanda and midfielder Houssem Aouar had already left the France squad after testing positive for COVID-19.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba had to withdraw shortly before Didier Deschamps' latest group was announced, having also returned a positive test.

Meanwhile, PSG have had six confirmed cases of the virus from among those players who are going through pre-season preparations.

Thomas Tuchel's side are due to begin their Ligue 1 title defence against Lens on Thursday in a match that has already been pushed back after PSG reached the Champions League final in August.