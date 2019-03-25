Mbappe takes Benzema's France record

Kylian Mbappe has become the youngest player to reach 30 appearances for France after starting their Euro 2020 qualifier against Iceland on Monday.

The 20-year-old is six months younger than Karim Benzema was when he reached the landmark in 2010.

Mbappe made his debut for Les Bleus in a 3-1 win over Luxembourg in March 2017 and scored his first international goal in a World Cup qualifier against Netherlands in August later that year.

He has wasted little time in becoming one of his country's key figures and played a vital role in their triumph in Russia last year, scoring his fourth of the tournament in the final against Croatia.

And Mbappe marked his record-breaking appearance with the assist for Samuel Umtiti's opening goal at Stade de France on Monday.