Mbappe is always decisive – Tuchel hails PSG centurion

Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel lauded Kylian Mbappe following his 100th goal for the Ligue 1 champions.

Mbappe celebrated a milestone goal as PSG claimed a 3-1 win over Montpellier at Stade de la Mosson on Saturday.

PSG star Mbappe had been stuck on 99 goals across all competitions since November 20, but he finally joined the illustrious century club – which only includes Pauleta (109), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (156) and Edinson Cavani (200) – away to Montpellier.

Tuchel hailed the rumoured Real Madrid and Liverpool target post-match, telling reporter: "As I said after Manchester, he did a great game [in 3-1 Champions League victory over United].

"Against Manchester, he gave everything for the team. He did other games where he scored, and I wasn't happy enough with him. But after Manchester, I was very happy because he gave a lot of intensity, a lot of sprints, and a lot of efforts without the ball.

"If he keeps working like that, I'm sure we will give him some chances to score. Today, I can only say congratulations.

"The boy is always decisive. Every striker needs to score. And I hope it will continue on Tuesday."

PSG returned to winning ways, having only picked up one point from their previous two Ligue 1 fixtures against Bordeaux (2-2 draw) and Monaco (3-2 defeat).

Colin Dagba put visitors PSG ahead in the 33rd minute before Montpellier's Stephy Mavididi equalised four minutes prior to half-time.

Moises Kean – who has scored five goals in his last six Ligue 1 games, as many as his previous 40 league games – restored PSG's lead with 13 minutes remaining before Mbappe came off the bench and sealed the points in the first minute of stoppage time.

"I am very happy because it's not easy to find the rhythm, to play in this structure, and with many different players. But after 15 minutes, we find the good tempo," said Tuchel, whose PSG have failed to score only once in their past 39 away encounters in Ligue 1.

"We did a good game with the ball, and without the ball. We never lost our focus, our discipline with the ball and without the ball. Thanks to that, it was possible to win.

"It's always difficult to win in Montpellier, because they have a lot of qualities. It's a good victory."

PSG top the standings by four points ahead of Marseille, though they have played two games more than their rivals.