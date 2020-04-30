Mbappe: Everyone is talking, but nobody knows amid Madrid speculation

Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe said "everybody is talking but nobody knows" amid growing links to Real Madrid.

The 2019-20 Ligue 1 season has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic but Mbappe's future continues to dominate headlines.

Madrid head coach Zinedine Zidane has made no secret of his admiration for Mbappe, who is highly coveted at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Mbappe – who is contracted to PSG until 2022 but yet to sign a new deal – appeared to post a tweet in favour of the French champions on Wednesday.

"Everyone is talking, but nobody knows… MISS MY TEAM… @PSG_Inside," Mbappe wrote via Twitter.

Prior to coronavirus halting Ligue 1 and sport across the world, Mbappe had scored 18 league goals and 30 across all competitions for PSG in 2019-20.

The 21-year-old has added to his haul of honours since swapping Monaco for PSG in 2017 – initially on loan – winning two Ligue 1 titles and the Coupe de France, Coupe de la Ligue and Trophee des Champions.