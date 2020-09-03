Mandanda tests positive for coronavirus while on France duty

Steve Mandanda has left the France squad after testing positive for coronavirus.

The Marseille goalkeeper will play no further part in preparations for the Nations League matches against Sweden and Croatia after returning two positive results.

The world champions, who face Sweden in Solna on Saturday, confirmed Mandanda will leave Clairefontaine early on Friday.

Lyon midfielder Houssem Aouar was also forced to withdraw from the squad after a positive test last week.

France's preparations for this month's matches had been affected by coronavirus even before the squad met up, with Manchester United's Paul Pogba returning a positive test shortly before Didier Deschamps' squad was announced.

Tottenham's Tanguy Ndombele, who was not named in the squad, also reportedly tested positive for the virus.

France did not confirm any other positive results following Wednesday's round of testing at their training base.

Mandanda, 35, has won 32 senior caps for France and was part of the 2018 World Cup-winning squad.