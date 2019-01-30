Lyon president interested in moving for Giroud after the season

Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas has revealed that he hopes to bring Olivier Giroud to the Ligue 1 club at the end of the season.

Chelsea forward Giroud has struggled to establish himself in the starting XI at Stamford Bridge since arriving from Arsenal last year, with his hopes of regular football dented further by the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain.

Aulas is therefore interested in signing Giroud, having suggested he initially made a move for the France international after the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

"I had dreamed of having him come [last year] and I had even called Arsene Wenger for more information," the Lyon chief told Le Figaro of Giroud. "Gerard Houllier knows him well, too.

"We had discussed it when I was in Moscow with the France team during the World Cup. Things could not be done, though.

"Now we have a front line that is very well supplied. If someone leaves, [Giroud] could interest us, especially since he has a different profile to our other players.

"[At the end of the season] Giroud will interest me. It seems a little bit soon now. We will not stack the attackers, especially since we have a real team.

"We will have to see the coach who will be at the end of the season, but I like the boy. He's a good person."

Giroud has scored just one goal in six Premier League starts this term. He has also netted four times in the Europa League.